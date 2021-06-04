Employee of Daycare, Preschool in Wilton Charged After Baby Suffers Brain Injury: Police

An employee of a private preschool and daycare in Wilton has been arrested after a 6-month-old baby boy in her care suffered head trauma and a brain injury, according to police.

Wilton police said dispatchers received a 911 call around 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 from the Goddard School about a 6-month-old baby boy who was breathing but was not responding.

He was taken to Norwalk Hospital and found to have suffered a brain injury.

Later that day, he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and doctors who evaluated him over a span of days determined the baby’s injuries were consistent with “abusive head trauma,” according to Wilton police.

As officers investigated, they determined that the baby was happy and healthy when he arrived at the school, but could not be roused after napping, so the school called 911, police said.

Wilton police said Amy Tingets, 39, of Norwalk, an employee of the school, was assigned to the infant room and she was the only caregiver who had contact with the baby that day before the 911 call was made.

She has been charged with assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a child.

Bond was set at $10,000. Tingets is due in court on June 7.