Guilford

Employees and animals are unharmed after fire at Bishop's Orchard in Guilford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Guilford Police Sgt. Jared Dillon

All of the employees of an orchard in Guilford are safe after a fire at one of their buildings on Saturday night.

Fire crews from multiple departments responded to an active structure fire at Bishop's Orchard.

In photos provided by police, heavy flames could be seen coming out of one of the buildings.

Investigators did not release details about the extent of the damage.

According to police, all of the employees of the business and all of the animals that were there are safe and unharmed.

Boston Post Road was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Guilford
