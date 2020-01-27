Employees and Customers React to Bar Louie Closures

Chain-restaurant Bar Louie is closing at least two of its Connecticut locations.

Both the West Hartford and Milford locations announced their closures on Facebook.

The locations announced the decision just one day before the business announced an agreement with lenders through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Carmen Rodriguez just started working at Bar Louie earlier this month. The former server said it's hard to describe her emotions after learning that she was out of a job.

"I'm just shocked and confused," said Rodriguez. "You couldn't tell that this decision was coming at all."

Rodriguez said she just started working at Bar Louie's West Hartford location earlier this month to help provide for her son.

"This was my stable job and a very good job," said Carmen Rodriguez. "You get a paycheck every week and you get to make tips plus everyone is like a big family."

The company said that several underperforming locations were going to be closing.

"Bar Louie is a profitable business focused on long-term growth with new investors," explained Tom Fricke, the CEO of Bar Louie. "The sale through Chapter 11 will help us to focus on our profitable core locations and expand in areas that have a proven track record of success."

The company is expecting to emerge from the Chapter 11 process within the next three months.

George Pidbystoski is a regular customer and said he's been coming to the West Hartford location since the business opened its doors.

"I'm kind of sad to see it go, I used to come here a lot," said Pidbystoski. "The quality never went down, it was always good quality, good service."