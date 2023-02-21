Employees at Branford Starbucks Vote to Unionize

Employees at a Starbucks location in Branford filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize on Tuesday.

The North Main Street location is the third Starbucks in Connecticut to unionize. Vernon and West Hartford stores previously unionized.

Now, Branford joins a list of nearly 300 Starbucks locations and more than 7,000 baristas organizing "better working conditions and a seat at the table."

Employees say their hours have been drastically cut without notice, noting that "unpredictable changes in income have been severely detrimental to [their] mental and financial wellbeing."

The unionization petition was sent to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

“Starbucks likes to tell its partners that it’s listening to us, but we don’t often see that when it comes time to hand down decisions that directly affect stores and partners,” said Joann Lehr, Branford partner and member of the organizing committee.

"I look forward to having a voice loud enough with my partners together to have a conversation with Starbucks," she continued.