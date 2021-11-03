Employees Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking to Private School in Fairfield: Police

Police are investigating after two employees of a private school in Fairfield reported being robbed at gunpoint while walking to the school Wednesday morning.

Two employees of the Southport School, a private day school in Fairfield, were walking to school after parking their vehicles when they were robbed on Main Street in Southport at around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

As the two approached the school, a teen or young man with a black or silver handgun approached them and demanded they hand over their phones and bags, police said.

The two employees complied and ran into the school, which police said was briefly placed into a “secure school” condition until officers could arrive.

The robber is believed to have fled toward Harbor Road before getting into a car and leaving the scene.

The victims described the robber as being in his late teens or early 20s, clean shaven and wearing a dark hoodie and dark denim jeans.

Fairfield police said there is no threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with further information is urged to call the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.