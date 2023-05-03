west haven

EnCon Police Investigate Boating Fatality on Long Island Sound in West Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Environmental Conservation Police said they are investigating a boating fatality that happened on Long Island Sound in West Haven on Wednesday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they were called to the area after a man was found dead.

The U.S. Coast Guard, West Haven Police and West Haven Fire Department are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities didn't immediately provide specifics about what led up to the death. No additional information was immediately available.

