EnCon Police Investigate Bobcat Attack in Columbia

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after getting a report of a bobcat attack at a Columbia home on Friday.

Environmental Conservation Police said a man reported that a bobcat had been under his truck when it attacked his leg. Authorities said the man kicked the animal off and went inside his home. He later sought medical treatment.

The incident happened on Hunt Road. An EnCon officer responded and canvassed the area, but wasn't able to find the bobcat.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said people should be on the lookout for bobcats behaving erratically and if found, report it to your local animal control officer or DEEP.

Officers said the bobcat's behavior is suggestive of rabies. Because of this, people shouldn't approach or try to handle the animal themselves, but rather call authorities.

If you encounter a bobcat, EnCon Police suggests you should keep as much distance between you and the animal as possible. Then, you should slowly back away, making sure to avoid running area because that could trigger a pursuit response.

Authorities also say you should spray the animal with water and make a lot of noise, when possible.

Residents who live in the Hunt Road and Mono Pond area are being advised to take extra precautions.

For more information on bobcats and what to do if you see one, click here.