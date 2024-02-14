Enfield Drag Story Hour returns after being canceled due to social media threats

A Pride event in Enfield that was reportedly canceled last month over concerns about social media threats is returning next month.

Drag Story Hour is returning in April, but the event will be at a new location.

The event hosted by Enfield Pride is described by organizers as a series of story time readings by a drag performer for children of all ages with the goals of promoting reading and diversity.

Instead of taking place at the library, next month's Drag Story Hour will be held at Asnuntuck Community College on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. The school will reportedly be providing security for the event for everyone's safety and comfort.

Back in January, Enfield Pride planned to hold a Drag Story Hour at Central Library. The event drew excitement and criticism from different members of the community. According to organizers, there were threats on social media and they decided to cancel the event.

“A lot of people did not like that apparently and it warranted different threats. People were trying to protest. Getting very, very deep threats, too,” Felicity V. Lay, who is part of the group, said when the January event was canceled.

Enfield police had said the threats hadn't been reported, but the mayor told NBC Connecticut back in January that he was aware of the community uproar then.

“I know residents were very upset about it and social media was a frenzy," Mayor Ken Nelson previously said.

He had stressed he wanted to see the community come together.

Enfield Pride said they have since received many messages of support from the queer community and their allies, and they are expecting a big event.

More information about Drag Story Hour can be found here.