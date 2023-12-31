Enfield firefighters help deliver baby on last weekend of 2023

Some firefighters in Enfield had quite a special shift on the last weekend of 2023 as they helped deliver a baby.

Firefighters from Shaker Pines, Enfield EMS and Enfield police responded to a home around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman in labor.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found the woman in active labor.

Captain Chris Davis, firefighter Jon Gordon, firefighter Logan Lundie, firefighter Joseph Albano and firefighter Kaleb Prajzner helped deliver the baby within minutes of being at the scene.

Shortly after the baby was delivered, Enfield EMS and Enfield Police arrived at the scene and helped care for both mom and baby.

Congratulations to the family on their new baby!