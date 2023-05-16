Enfield Man Arrested After Daytime Stabbing Incident

An Enfield man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to a medical call at Enfield Town Hall on Enfield Street after a man was found bleeding heavily in the area.

Responding officers determined that the man was stabbed with a knife on Spring Street. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators arrested 32-year-old Timothy Lindsay in connection to the incident. He faces charges including second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon and is being held on a $750,000 bond.