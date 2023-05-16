Enfield

Enfield Man Arrested After Daytime Stabbing Incident

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

An Enfield man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to a medical call at Enfield Town Hall on Enfield Street after a man was found bleeding heavily in the area.

Responding officers determined that the man was stabbed with a knife on Spring Street. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators arrested 32-year-old Timothy Lindsay in connection to the incident. He faces charges including second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

