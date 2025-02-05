Hartford

Enfield man spreads awareness after surviving open heart surgery

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Christopher Gergely, 42, was surprised to learn he had a heart murmur during a preoperative doctor’s visit for a carpal tunnel surgery.

“I went in,” Gergely said. “Everything seemed OK until the physician listened to my heart and asked, 'do you know you have a heart murmur?'”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The small manufacture company owner said he lives an active life and had no noticeable symptoms. He said he experience some shortness of breath, but he blamed it on being out of shape. He also said she had no family history of heart issues.

The father of twins left the preoperative appointment with no diagnosis, but later found out the murmurs were due to a genetic heart defect.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I was worried,” Gergely said. “I felt worried. Not so much for me, but for my family.”

He learned he would need open heart surgery. Gergely decided to have Dr. Robert Hagberg at Hartford Hospital perform the surgery.

Local

Marijuana 54 mins ago

More kids are in the emergency room from cannabis consumption

Middletown 1 hour ago

First honorary street sign in Middletown named after former enslaved man

“Our success is quite good,” Hagberg, Hartford Hospital’s chief of cardiac surgery, said.

Hagberg said the hospital performs around 1,500 open-heart surgeries yearly and has a high rating by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for adult cardiac surgery.

“Heart disease is the number one killer in the world and people should be aware,” Hagberg said.

Gergely said he gets a yearly check up and that going to the doctor is crucial to monitoring your help.

“You never know. You could be like me. You could be walking around with a ticking time bomb in your chest,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and every 33 seconds, someone dies from a cardiovascular disease.

Gergely said he encourages everyone to go to the doctor for regular check-ups.

“The one thing that I learned going through all this is that there’s no shame. Absolutely, no shame,” Gergely said.

This article tagged under:

HartfordEnfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us