Enfield man spreads awareness after surviving open heart surgery

Christopher Gergely, 42, was surprised to learn he had a heart murmur during a preoperative doctor’s visit for a carpal tunnel surgery.

“I went in,” Gergely said. “Everything seemed OK until the physician listened to my heart and asked, 'do you know you have a heart murmur?'”

The small manufacture company owner said he lives an active life and had no noticeable symptoms. He said he experience some shortness of breath, but he blamed it on being out of shape. He also said she had no family history of heart issues.

The father of twins left the preoperative appointment with no diagnosis, but later found out the murmurs were due to a genetic heart defect.

“I was worried,” Gergely said. “I felt worried. Not so much for me, but for my family.”

He learned he would need open heart surgery. Gergely decided to have Dr. Robert Hagberg at Hartford Hospital perform the surgery.

“Our success is quite good,” Hagberg, Hartford Hospital’s chief of cardiac surgery, said.

Hagberg said the hospital performs around 1,500 open-heart surgeries yearly and has a high rating by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for adult cardiac surgery.

“Heart disease is the number one killer in the world and people should be aware,” Hagberg said.

Gergely said he gets a yearly check up and that going to the doctor is crucial to monitoring your help.

“You never know. You could be like me. You could be walking around with a ticking time bomb in your chest,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and every 33 seconds, someone dies from a cardiovascular disease.

Gergely said he encourages everyone to go to the doctor for regular check-ups.

“The one thing that I learned going through all this is that there’s no shame. Absolutely, no shame,” Gergely said.