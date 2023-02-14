Enfield

Enfield Police Cruiser Struck on I-91; Police Dog Taken to Vet

enfield police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A vehicle hit the back of an Enfield police cruiser on Interstate 91 in Windsor Tuesday morning and a police dog was taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated, according to state police.

State police said a vehicle hit an Enfield police officer and police dog were in the cruiser that was struck on I-91 South near exit 34 at 7:43 a.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

EnfieldWindsor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us