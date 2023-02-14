Enfield Police Cruiser Struck on I-91; Police Dog Taken to Vet

A vehicle hit the back of an Enfield police cruiser on Interstate 91 in Windsor Tuesday morning and a police dog was taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated, according to state police.
State police said a vehicle hit an Enfield police officer and police dog were in the cruiser that was struck on I-91 South near exit 34 at 7:43 a.m.
