Police in Enfield are looking for the person responsible for damaging Parkman School property on the Fourth of July.

Officials said they are looking for the pictured individual who was seen riding his ATV in surveillance video on school property. Police said he caused extensive damage to both the field and the playground.

Anyone with information on the person's identity is asked to contact police by email at kragion@enfield.org or through Facebook messenger.