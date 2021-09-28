Enfield

Suspect Fled Police, Hit Officer's Cruiser in Enfield: PD

Enfield Police Department

Enfield police are looking for a suspect who they say hit a police cruiser while fleeing officers who were investigating a theft.

According to police, officers were investigating a larceny on Sunday and approached the suspect, who was sitting in a car in the parking lot, to speak with him. Police said the suspect made concerning movements so they tried to remove him from the vehicle, but he put the car in reverse, forcing officers up against another car. No one was hurt.

The suspect then drove off, hitting a police cruiser as he left, police said. Officers initially pursued him but broke it off because there was a danger to the public.

Police are still looking for the suspect and his vehicle, described as a Gray Honda CRV with Connecticut plates AW64774. It was last seen on Interstate 91 southbound near exit 35.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.

