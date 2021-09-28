Enfield Police Search for Alleged Thief Who Slammed Into Cruiser

Enfield Police say an alleged thief took off in an SUV and slammed into a cruiser, sending nearby officers scrambling to get out of the way.

And it was all caught on police dash and body cameras.

Investigators say it all went down in a parking lot at the Enfield Square Mall.

Officers responded there on Sunday afternoon after a report of a larceny and they say they found the suspect in his car.

“Just step out of the car. Step out of the car. Step out of the car please. Step out of the car. Don’t reach for anything. Keep your hands up and step out of the car,” said one officer in body cam video.

Police say they had noticed him making concerning movements and worried he might have been reaching for a weapon.

As they tried to remove him he’s accused of backing up, forcing an officer against another car.

Police say he then took off and hit the cruiser as an officer hurried to safety.

Authorities say they started a chase but it was quickly called off due to the potential danger to others because of the suspect’s reckless actions.

“Wow, it’s ridiculous. I mean putting the officers in danger. People that protected and serve. It’s horrible,” said Junior Ortiz of Springfield, Mass.

The suspect’s car is described as a Gray Honda CRV with Connecticut plate AW64774 and it was last seen on I-91 south in the area of exit 35.

In a Facebook post police wrote in part:

“We are extremely relieved and lucky that no innocent bystanders or officers were seriously injured as a result of the suspect’s actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.