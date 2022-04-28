Enfield police

Enfield Police Searching for 2 Motorcyclists After Engaging Officers, Violations

Officials are searching for the people above seen riding motorcycles after engaging Enfield Police officers and violating numerous motor vehicle laws, police said.

Authorities said they're investigating multiple incidents where the motorcyclists engaged officers in pursuit and violated motor vehicle laws throughout town, including Elm Street, during rush hour traffic.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400, or by messaging their Facebook page.

