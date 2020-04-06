Enfield Police to Residents: Report Gatherings of More Than 5 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Don’t Intervene

At a time when residents across the state, as well as across the country, are told to keep a social distance and avoid gathering in large groups, Enfield police are calling for residents to report violations, but not intervene.

On March 26, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order that reduced the allowed number of people at social or recreational gatherings to no more than five people during the pandemic.

On Monday, Enfield police posted a video on Twitter, asking residents who see gatherings that violate that order to contact authorities, but not intervene, and allow police to address the situation.

“Residents who witness any such violation are encouraged to contact the Enfield Police Department to allow us to address any such concern,” the chief of police said.

“Approaching or intervening in any perceived violation is typically not advisable conduct. Stay safe, stay healthy,” he added.