Enfield Pride ramps up security ahead of Drag Story Hour event

In January, Enfield Pride was supposed to host its first-ever Drag Story Hour at the city’s public library. The event invited families to come hear stories picked out and read by a drag queen.

Community backlash and concerns about security forced the event to be canceled and left without a venue.

CT State Asnuntuck’s Director of Library Services Erica Charis-Molling was planning to attend with her two-year old.

“I was really bumbled about that,” Charis-Molling said.

Later that night, a lightbulb went off.

“I was like wait a minute. I have a library,” the librarian said. “I have a library that’s in a building, that has some additional security that a public library may not have.”

Charis-Molling reached out to Enfield Pride President Dr. Greg Gray who quickly agreed.

Asnuntuck Community College’s library is now set to host the event on Saturday morning, but security is still a concern.

The CT State Community College Police Department will be on-site during the event and will have an increased presence in the area.

In a statement, Chief of Police Christopher Chute said, “We have worked closely with campus administrators and even organizers to ensure the CT State Asnuntuck campus provides a welcoming and safe environment for all attendees.”

They also told us that only registered attendees are allowed in the building. In addition, there will be a “First Amendment” area away from the door where both protestors and counter protestors can express themselves.

“We’ve really done our best to try to think through everything,” Charis-Molling said. “To just make it a fun day that people don’t have to worry or be overly concerned about their safety.”

Organizers are excepting a full capacity event with 25 families registered and another 24 families on the waitlist.

New England drag queen Felicity Lay has hand-picked three books to read to the children and their families.

“The books themselves will highlight themes of diversity and acceptance,” Charis-Molling said.

In a statement, Felicity Lay said, “Drag is to spread light and joy to the community and teach children no matter who you are, you are welcomed.”

Gray said there are no current plans to host another Drag Story Hour, but this event will help plan logistics for the future.

“It is important for us to create Queer space,” he said. “So that children, youth, adults in the Queer community know that they have friends, allies, loves ones who are here together.”