Enfield teachers concerned over town budget vote

Teachers in Enfield were unsuccessful in urging the Enfield Town Council to fully fund the Board of Education budget.

Leading up to Monday's town council vote, teachers in Enfield had rallied multiple times.

The teachers pushed for a $82.5 million school budget to get passed by the town council.

It's about an 8.7 percent increase from last year and was already approved by the Board of Education in February.

Part of it was to try and keep 121 educators that got pink slips, meaning layoffs, but the town council did not approve that.

“Well, I think it's beyond what we can even fathom right now. Will they'll have to sit down and determine where exactly the cuts will be made? But you can't say this is good for kids. It's just bad for kids," said Enfield Teacher's Association Vice President Bill Delaney.

The mayor said they are requesting a full forensic audit on the Board of Education and town council to see where the money is being spent. He said they are $4 million short in this current year's budget. He said it is unacceptable and he wants to give taxpayers a break.

“Sixteen percent on the residents over two years is pretty high. I mean, everybody will admit that. So it's time to give them a break. And we still got the 16 percent this year. So let's live within our means, you know, give the taxpayers a break. And if we can't move this town forward with a 16 percent increase, there's something seriously wrong in this town," said Enfield Mayor Ken Nelson Jr.

The Board of Education will now have to work out the details on where and how the cuts are made.