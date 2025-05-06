Enfield teachers rally, call for town council to approve school budget increase

Education funding was front and center in Enfield Monday. Teachers rallied in front of the town council calling on them to approve the school budget, which they say would bring back some jobs that were cut last year.

There were loud cheers outside of Enfield Town Hall on Monday as teachers rallied for more education funding.

“This is our future. These kids are our future,” Sheri Spaulding, a teacher and mother in Enfield, said.

They’re calling for the town council to approve a nearly 5.6% increase in the school budget for the next fiscal year. It would reinstate middle school sports and 34 staff positions, 11 of which are teachers.

It’s something Spaulding said is needed.

“The classroom that my son is in has more than 30 students in it with inadequate support staff in the classroom,” she said.

The Enfield Teachers’ Association said this new budget is a small step towards restoring the nearly 200 school positions that were cut last year.

“We need to rebuild, and we need to start as soon as possible. It’s going to take years to recoup what we’ve lost,” Emily Hulevitch, president of the Enfield Teachers’ Association, said.

Republican Mayor Ken Nelson Jr. said the proposed budget is high and believes there’s room for discussion on final numbers. He said people in town are worried about potential tax hikes in today’s economy.

“If you can’t afford to live in a town that has great education, it does nobody any good so there's got to be a balance,” Nelson said.

But Democratic town councilor and state legislator John Santenella said at a recent budget meeting, he heard a different tune.

“We had overwhelming support from the community to increase taxes if it was necessary to redirect more funds into our school system,” Santenella said.

Spaulding said she’s hoping for the best on what the council decides.

“They need to do right by the town and the children and the community,” she said.

The town council plans to keep discussing the town and school budget. The goal is to have it finalized and voted on by next week.