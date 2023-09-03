Gasoline tanker rolls over on I-84, goes up in flames

Three people were taken to the hospital after a gasoline tanker rolled over and caught fire.

It happened around 9 Sunday night on the eastbound side of I-84.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the tanker was carrying more than 8,000 gallons of gasoline.

The crash caused the tanker to go up in flames. The three people that were injured suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The highway is shut down in both directions by Exit 60 and it is unclear when that portion of I-84 is expected to reopen.