Enjoy Broadway in Connecticut with Shubert Theatre's upcoming shows

New Haven's Shubert Theatre announced its entertainment lineup for its 2023-24 season Wednesday, including familiar Broadway productions, dance group performances and tributes to iconic singers.
"I am delighted to share our schedule of performances that will complement our Broadway Series," said Anthony McDonald, the theatre's executive director. "From new dance works by Connecticut’s own Pilobolus and the acclaimed Beyond Babel, to the comedy of Forbidden Broadway and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, to all-new tribute shows celebrating the talents of Whitney Houston and Elton John, as well as great entertainment for kids and adults – the 2023-2024 season promises to leave audiences cheering."
Sept. 30, 2023
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular - 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, 2023
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation! - 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, 2023
Elm City's Finest - 7 p.m.
Oct. 27, 2023
The Rocky Horror Picture Show - 8 p.m.
Oct. 28, 2023
Pilobolus - 7 p.m.
Oct. 29, 2023
FREE Family Fun Day - 10 a.m.
Nov. 2, 2023
Mariachi Henrencia de México - 7 p.m.
Nov. 8-11, 2023
Come From Away - Wednesday/Thursday/Friday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.
Dec. 2, 2023
Jim Brickman - A Joyful Christmas - 7 p.m.
Dec. 7-10, 2023
Chicago - Thursday/Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday 2 p.m.
Jan. 5, 2024
The Greatest Love of All - A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davis - 7 p.m.
Jan. 13, 2024
Dinosaur World Live - 2 p.m.
Jan. 31-Feb 4, 2024
Company - Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday 2 p.m.
Feb. 24, 2024
Dance Theatre of Harlem - 7 p.m.
Feb. 29-March 3, 2024
Annie - Thursday/Friday/Saturday @ 7 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m.
March 8, 2024
Beyond Babel - 7:30 p.m.
April 11, 2024
Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta and Dolly - 7 p.m.
April 13, 2024
Yellow Brick Road - A Tribute to Elton John - 7 p.m.
April 30-May 5, 2024
Hadestown - Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Thursday 1 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday 2 p.m.
May 31-June 1, 2024
Stomp - Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.
For more information on the shows and tickets, visit Shubert.com