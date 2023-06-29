Enjoy Broadway in Connecticut with Shubert Theatre's upcoming shows

New Haven's Shubert Theatre announced its entertainment lineup for its 2023-24 season Wednesday, including familiar Broadway productions, dance group performances and tributes to iconic singers.

"I am delighted to share our schedule of performances that will complement our Broadway Series," said Anthony McDonald, the theatre's executive director. "From new dance works by Connecticut’s own Pilobolus and the acclaimed Beyond Babel, to the comedy of Forbidden Broadway and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, to all-new tribute shows celebrating the talents of Whitney Houston and Elton John, as well as great entertainment for kids and adults – the 2023-2024 season promises to leave audiences cheering."

Here's the full calendar:

Sept. 30, 2023

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular - 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, 2023

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation! - 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, 2023

Elm City's Finest - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, 2023

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - 8 p.m.

Oct. 28, 2023

Pilobolus - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29, 2023

FREE Family Fun Day - 10 a.m.

Nov. 2, 2023

Mariachi Henrencia de México - 7 p.m.

Nov. 8-11, 2023

Come From Away - Wednesday/Thursday/Friday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.

Dec. 2, 2023

Jim Brickman - A Joyful Christmas - 7 p.m.

Dec. 7-10, 2023

Chicago - Thursday/Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday 2 p.m.

Jan. 5, 2024

The Greatest Love of All - A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davis - 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2024

Dinosaur World Live - 2 p.m.

Jan. 31-Feb 4, 2024

Company - Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday 2 p.m.

Feb. 24, 2024

Dance Theatre of Harlem - 7 p.m.

Feb. 29-March 3, 2024

Annie - Thursday/Friday/Saturday @ 7 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m.

March 8, 2024

Beyond Babel - 7:30 p.m.

April 11, 2024

Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta and Dolly - 7 p.m.

April 13, 2024

Yellow Brick Road - A Tribute to Elton John - 7 p.m.

April 30-May 5, 2024

Hadestown - Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Thursday 1 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday 2 p.m.

May 31-June 1, 2024

Stomp - Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.

For more information on the shows and tickets, visit Shubert.com