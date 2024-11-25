Hartford

Enjoy free winter activities starting Friday at Winterfest in Hartford

Winterfest Hartford will open on November 29 for free ice skating, free lessons, and much more.

By Briceyda Landaverde

The final touches are being placed on the ice rink at Bushnell Park ahead of Winterfest Hartford 2024.  

“You will see people painting, putting up our boards, sharpening our skates,” The iQuilt Partnership Executive Director Jackie Mandyck said. 

Over 550 pairs of skates are being sharpened for families to use for free while they are ice skating or taking lessons at no cost. 

“It is very impactful. A lot of kids learn how to skate here, and we think the access to being able to skate is extremely important,” Mandyck added. 

Winterfest is in its 14th year and will run this season from November 29 to January 6. Families can stop by and enjoy free ice skating, free lessons, a visit with Santa, and a tree lighting ceremony on Dec 1. 

“I think it’s fantastic. It is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and enjoy this beautiful park,” Peter Robinson of Hartford said. 

Robinson says he plans to get on the ice himself. 

“I am wobbly but I enjoy it,” Robinson added. 

Organizers hope about 40,000 people will come through Hartford during Winterfest, which is good for business. 

“Every night we see late into the night, tons of people hanging out here and then going out to dinner at our restaurants and bars, and we love that,” Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said. 

Mama Maine’s Kitchen is located nearby on Church Street. Co-owner of the food truck, Brandy Wilson, said this is the first time they are parked in the area, and they are excited for people to try their Jamaican cuisine. 

“My favorite dish right now is the jerk chicken empanada with cheese, and it comes with the Mama Maine sauce on the side,” Wilson said. “We are just looking forward to having more people come out and enjoying our food, not only us, but other people we have here parked with us.” 

The seasonal event costs $300,000 to put on each year. NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and Comcast are proud sponsors. 

“This is an amazing event that we are a part of each year. It brings together families in the season of joy and giving,” Comcast Director of Community Impact Brad Palazzo said. 

