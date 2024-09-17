Envelope containing suspicious white powder found at West Hartford post office

Authorities are investigating after finding an envelope containing what appeared to be a white powder at a post office in West Hartford.

The Office of the Secretary of the State was notified that envelopes containing an unidentified white powder have been sent to and received by election offices across the country.

On Tuesday morning, officials were notified that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted an envelope at a USPS facility in West Hartford. The envelope matched the description of suspicious envelopes received by other offices, according to the Secretary of the State.

Based on the initial warning about these suspicious packages, the Connecticut Intelligence Center, which is the designated fusion center for the state of Connecticut, prepared staff by explaining the proper handling of hazardous materials and ensuring protective gear is available.

The envelope has been sent to the state lab for processing.

“For almost two years, we have been working as a team preparing for events such as this and we are now seeing why that work has been so important," Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to report it by calling 866-457-8477.