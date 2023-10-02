Rocky Hill

Envelope received by Judicial Branch office in Rocky Hill deemed non-hazardous after evacuation

A branch office of the Connecticut Judicial Department was evacuated in Rocky Hill Monday morning after the office received an envelope with suspicious markings written on the outside, according to police.

Police and firefighters responded to the office on Hammermill Road just before 9 a.m.

The envelope was initially believed to be a potential hazmat incident and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.

State police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to the scene to help with the investigation.

It was later determined the envelope was not suspicious and non-hazardous.

