Horse brought into state has Equine Infectious Anemia: Department of Agriculture

A horse in Windham County that was brought into the state has contracted Equine Infectious Anemia, an infectious and potentially fatal viral disease, according to the state Department of Agriculture, and there is a multistate investigation to determine the source of the infection.

State Veterinarian, Dr. Jane Lewis, said the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed on Thursday that a 6-year-old Quarter Horse tested positive for the virus.

Other horses on the premises have been placed under quarantine for 60 days and will be tested. The Department of Agriculture said there is no immediate risk to other premises in the region.

“The infected horse did not display any clinical symptoms at the time of testing for EIA. This horse was an unqualified import that had entered Connecticut without meeting the requirements of a negative Coggins test and a Certificate of Veterinary inspection issued by a licensed and accredited veterinarian within 30 days of entry,” Dr. Lewis said in a statement. “There is an on-going U.S. Department of Agriculture and multi-state investigation to determine the source of infection.”

Equine Infectious Anemia is transmitted from horse to horse by insects such as horseflies and deerflies or through re-use of medical equipment such as syringes and needles that have been contaminated with infected blood from a positive horse, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Symptoms of Equine Infectious Anemia

Clinical signs of Equine Infectious Anemia vary widely but may include: fever, weight loss, anemia, swelling in the limbs, and weakness.

Not all horses infected show signs of illness, but they can serve as carriers.

Precautions

The state Department of Agriculture said any horse positive for EIA must be quarantined and isolated from all other horses for the remainder of its life, although most are usually humanely euthanized. There is no vaccine or treatment for the disease.

Any horse being imported into Connecticut needs an official interstate health certificate within 30 days prior to entry and a Coggins test stating that it has been tested and found to be negative within a period of 12 months prior to entry.

“As equine owners schedule spring wellness visits, this confirmed diagnosis serves as a reminder that in addition to recommended vaccines, each horse should have a current negative Coggins test along with health certificates required for inter- and intrastate travel,” Dr. Lewis said in a statement. “This is especially important for those who have plans to transport horses off-premises, whether that be for competitions or trail rides where they will encounter other horses.”

Preventing EIA Infection

The state urges horse owners to:

Require proof of a recent negative Coggins test at the time of purchase or for newer horses entering the premises

Only participate in events that require evidence of a negative Coggins test

Practice good fly control

Use sterile needles and syringes for all injections or treatments

Disinfect any surgical or dental equipment thoroughly between horses

The state said Equine Infectious Anemia is a reportable disease and must be communicated to the State Veterinarian at ctstate.vet@ct.gov or 860-713-2505.