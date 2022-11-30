Eric Coleman Is Running for Mayor of Hartford

Come the end of 2023, Hartford will need to appoint a new mayor as Luke Bronin won't be seeking a third term.

The first democratic candidate stepped forward and announced he's vying for the seat.

Eric Coleman's candidacy announcement was met with loud cheers. He's a former Superior Court judge and democratic state senator.

Coleman's announcement comes one day after the city's 67th mayor announced he won't be seeking reelection. Bronin spent seven years serving Connecticut's capitol.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It has been an extraordinary honor and a joy to serve the city that I love, to do work that I love, for the past seven years," Bronin said Tuesday.

Coleman says he took all the necessary steps to run for mayor before making his announcement. Just as recently as Wednesday morning, he submitted his resignation letter from the bench.

He also moved to Hartford in recent months after living in Bloomfield for decades. There, he served the CT state legislature for 34 years, in the second district.

"I think I have an understanding of Hartford, I have an affinity of Hartford, and I'd like to try some things in order to address some of the major challenges in Hartford," Coleman said.

He says he wants to take on issues like public safety, education, economic development and fiscal stability head-on —citing a backlog of 100 murder cases that have not yet gone to trial at one local courthouse, and the financial challenges of revitalizing the city.

Coleman says he has no aspirations to work for any other political office.

"Hartford is in need of a mayor who is going to focus all of his time and energy, effort and intention to being the mayor of Hartford. I submit to you that I am that guy," Coleman said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the state's republican party and so far, they haven't announced any possible candidates for mayor of Hartford.