Erin Stewart files paperwork to consider run for statewide office

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has filed paperwork that indicates she's considering a run for statewide office in the upcoming election.

According to paperwork filed with the State Elections Enforcement Commission, or SEEC, Stewart intends to form an exploratory committee to run for statewide office.

The paperwork does not designate which office she intends to run for.

Back in September, Stewart announced that she will not be seeking re-election for a seventh term as mayor.

When Stewart was elected in 2013 at the age of 26, she was the youngest person to ever hold the office and she has become the city's longest-serving Republican mayor.

In November 2023, she was elected to a sixth two-year term. Stewart also briefly ran for governor in 2018.

Back in September, Stewart was asked if she plans to run for governor and said she didn't know.