Erin Stewart files paperwork to explore run for governor of Connecticut

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart made an announcement about her political future on Tuesday and says she has filed the paperwork to explore a run for governor of Connecticut.

She filed paperwork last week that indicated she was considering a run for statewide office in the upcoming election.

According to paperwork filed with the State Elections Enforcement Commission, or SEEC, Stewart intends to form an exploratory committee to run for statewide office.

Stewart says she is exploring a run for governor of the state in 2026. She said her fundraising goal is $350,000.

Back in September, Stewart announced that she will not be seeking re-election for a seventh term as mayor.

When Stewart was elected in 2013 at the age of 26, she was the youngest person to ever hold the office and she has become the city's longest-serving Republican mayor.

In November 2023, she was elected to a sixth two-year term. Stewart also briefly ran for governor in 2018.