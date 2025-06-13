Southington

Officers had to jump out of way of erratic driver at Southington High School graduation: police

Southington police have arrested a man who is accused of driving erratically during the graduation ceremony at Southington High School in Thursday night and speeding toward police officers who had to jump out of the way, according to police.  

Officers who were working to manage traffic during graduation saw a Chevy Trailblazer go over the grassy median in the high school parking lot, then go over the sidewalk and onto Flanders Street, where it passed a row of stopped vehicles around 8:10 p.m., police said.

The Trailblazer sped up, kept driving toward officers as they told the man driving to stop, then abruptly turned right on Annelise Avenue where it drove over a curb, hit a fence and caused other private property damage before leaving the area, according to police.

They said the officers had to jump out of the way.

Police stopped the driver on Queen Street and found a 43-year-old Bristol man who was driving, two other adults, a teenager and a 6-year-old child in the vehicle, police said. 

The driver was taken into custody and charged with risk of injury to child, reckless endangerment in the first degree, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, evading responsibility and failure to drive in a proper lane.

His bond was set at $50,000.

