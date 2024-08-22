Guilford

Escaped bison in Guilford return with special surprise guest

By Angela Fortuna

One of the three bison that escaped from a farm in Guilford over the weekend returned with a special surprise guest - a newborn calf!

The bison escaped on Sunday and one was found wandering on a road later that day. Police said the bison was meandering across Long Hill Road and it disappeared into the woods.

Officer Derda's dash camera video caught the escapee red-handed.

Then on Wednesday, the other escapees returned, but this time, with a fourth. The ranch they returned to informed the police department that the three bison came back as four - with a baby in tow.

"Sounds like mama wanted to have her last baby-moon before the Super Moon," the police department said on Facebook.

Guilford Police said mama and her baby calf are doing great.

The police department said the other two escaped bison were located on Wednesday and brought back to the range.

"These fluffernators had a few eventful days out, meeting and greeting the locals, learning about the rules of the road (everyone knows buffalo have the right of way at every intersection now), and finally they decided that it was time to take a nap in the comforts of their own pasture," police said on Facebook.

