ESCU Hosts Willimantic Community for Thanksgiving Feast

Eastern Connecticut State University served more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to community members on Wednesday.

The university's annual Day of Giving returned for its 16th year after a pandemic pause.

“To be in person - it makes it just that much more special," said Lana O'Connor, associate director of the Center for Community Engagement at ESCU. “We do it because a lot of the Willimantic community has the need for this kind of service so they are really grateful that we put this on for them every year.”

The university works with the local soup kitchen, senior center and the Willimantic Housing Authority to invite community members to campus for the free meal.

“It is about giving back," said Joe Salvaggio, general manager of Chartwells Dining Services. "This year, more than ever, there are a lot of people who are in need of a meal and people who might not have a traditional Thanksgiving meal otherwise.”

The menu included turkey and all of the trimmings. Chartwells, Eastern's food service provider, catered the feast.

The ESCU Foundation donated the turkeys and the Center for Community Engagement organized the event. The university provided transportation with shuttle buses for anyone who needed a ride.

"It's a free meal, but it is so delicious, too," said Linda Therriault of Willimantic. "It is a blessing. With poverty so high now, I look and I say wow. I thank Eastern Connecticut for everything.”