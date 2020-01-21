ESports Continue to Grow in Connecticut

A computer and a keyboard may not be your typical sports equipment but that’s all Woodstock Academy’s esports team needs to compete for another state title.

“I was really excited we had a team here because I used to attend another school in California and they didn’t have a team,” said Woodstock Academy senior Zhou Zejun.

“They have a lot of hours in this game,” added Woodstock Academy esports coach Thomas Young. “They play all the time.”

Woodstock Academy’s League of Legends team hasn’t lost a game all season. All five players are enjoying showing off their skills.

“When they play, you can really see them coming out of their shells,” said Young. “It really is giving them some of those skills that if they’re not on another team based sport, they wouldn’t have access to.”

Just like in traditional sports, teamwork is key.

“We need a lot of talking,” said Zejun.

“Researching the opponent, seeing what the opponents like to do and their play styles,” added Young.

The best players have a mental edge.

“It’s about your brain,” said Zejun. “Coordination between your eyes and your fingers.”

As more schools begin to introduce the sport, the more popular it becomes.

“I think the more streams we get out there, the more social media we can push with esports, it’s really going to solidify it as a solid high school offering,” said Young.

This is the second year esports has been a sanctioned varsity sport in Connecticut.