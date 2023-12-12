Essex Christmas light display to be featured on The Today Show

There are so many special places across the state to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. On Tuesday, The Today Show is highlighting Essex, Connecticut, as the "Merriest Main Street," as part of their holiday series.

There are hundreds of thousands of lights on The Green in the Ivoryton section of town. You can tune your car radio to watch along as they dance to the songs.

The Ivoryton Illuminations come to life the first Saturday in December and continue every night this month.

The illuminations began 14 year ago thanks to Chris Shane.

“I've always loved Christmas light all of my life, just my thing. And I overtime you tend to accumulate. And by the time my daughter was 18, I was up to 50,000 of them at my house. Unfortunately, 18-year-old girls can be a bit hysterical. And to make a long story short, she never be so grossed out and embarrassed in her life. And it was basically her or the lights," said Ivoryton Village Alliance President Chris Shane.

Shane said he called his good friend at The Playhouse and together they decided to put them on display for the whole town to enjoy at The Green.

“Downtown Essex is historic and beautiful, and has the quintessential New England look, Ivoryton didn't have anything at Christmas. So, we decided we were going to just have a Christmas Extravaganza," said Ivoryton Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Jacqueline Hubbard.

It's continued to grow over the years to at one point half a million lights and as many as 2,000 people on opening night.

The lights are just one piece of what locals say makes their town so magical during the holidays.

As you drive through downtown Essex, you'll see a beautiful and historic place filled with local shops. Your journey ends at the Connecticut River Museum next to the river. Up on their third floor is a train show that is now in its 30th year.

"Steve Kryon has been bringing his amazing collection of trains to our third floor during the holiday season. And it has really become a holiday tradition. They are wonderful for kids of all ages. And they're great fun to see and really you know, when you think about Christmas time and trains around the Christmas tree, this is that but so much bigger and so much better," said Connecticut River Museum Executive Director Elizabeth Kaeser.

The Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express is also a huge attraction for tourists who want to journey back in time to the North Pole to see Santa.

“A very magical train ride to the North Pole. And we have special guests in each car that are the hosts along the way. There's a lot of music, a lot of dancing games, and it's just really interactive family time," said Essex Steam Train President Kevin Dodd.

But it's the Ivoryton Illuminations that are the highlight of The Today Show's Merriest Main Street. The Today Show will be broadcasting live from The Green after 7 a.m.