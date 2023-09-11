Christmas

Essex Steam Train North Pole Express tickets on sale Tuesday

It's only September, but the Essex Steam Train is getting ready for the Christmas season.

Tickets for the company's popular North Pole Express go on sale Tuesday, and they sell out quickly.

All ticket sales are done online. There are no phone or in-person sales, according to the Essex Steam Train's website.

The train transports riders on a magical trip to the "North Pole." Santa and Mrs. Claus are along for the ride and the trip includes sing-a-longs, hot chocolate, and sugar cookies. Each child leaves with a small gift from Santa and kids are invited to wear their favorite pajamas for the trip. Each ride is 90 minutes round trip.

2023 Operating Dates

  • Friday – Sunday, November 17 -November 26
  • Wednesday – Sunday, November 30 – December 17
  • Wednesday – Saturday, December 20 – December 23

2023 Operating Times

  • Wednesday – Friday Dates: 4pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm
  • Saturday & Sunday Dates: 2pm, 3pm, 3:30pm, 4pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm
  • Note: Friday, November 24 & Friday, December 22 follow the Saturday & Sunday schedule

2023 Ticket Prices

  • Wednesday & Thursday: $50.00 per Coach Seat / $80.00 per First Class Seat
  • Friday – Sunday: $60.00 per Coach Seat / $90.00 per First Class Seat
  • (Coach is padded bench seat / First Class is individual seat with option of purchasing beverages)

Children under the age of 1 sitting on a parent's lap don't require a ticket.

On Sale Dates

Tuesday, September 12 @ 9am – Full / Half / Quarter Car Sales ONLY

  • Excursion Times of 2pm,4pm, 6pm, 8pm:
  • (1) 20 Seat First Class Car, (3) 36 Seat First Class Car, (2) 18 Seat Half First Class Car, (1) 64 Seat Coach Class Car
  • Excursion Times of 3pm, 7pm:
  • 32 Seat First Class Car, (2) 64 Seat Coach, (4) 16 Seat Quarter Coach Class Car
  • Excursion Times of 5pm:
  • (2) 16 Seat Half First Class Car, (2) 64 Seat Coach Class Car, (4) 16 Seat Quarter Coach Class Car
  • Excursion Times of 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30:
  • (1) 64 Seat Coach, (4) 16 Seat Quarter Coach

Wednesday, September 13 @ 9am – All Remaining Tickets

