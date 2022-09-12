Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday

We may only be a week past Labor Day, but the Essex Steam Train is already thinking about Christmas.

Tickets for the popular North Pole Express go on Sale Tuesday and they always sell out fast.

The steam train company has some advice for people hoping to buy tickets.

Tickets for full and partial cars go on sale online only at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m., online only at essexsteamtrain.com.

Due to the high demand for full cars, partial cars and individual tickets, cars and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. They strongly recommend setting up a Shopify account prior to ticket sales to ensure a smoother and faster transaction.

The demand for tickets is far greater than the number of tickets available, the company warned.

Tickets are not held in your cart exclusively. Others buyers may be attempting to purchase the same tickets at the same time and the tickets will go to the first customer to complete the transaction.

Essex Steam Train suggests ticket buyers have multiple dates and times in mind when preparing for their purchase in case the first choice is not available.

Children under 1, sitting on a parent’s lap do not need a ticket.

People who need customer service about the North Pole Express will need to email the company at northpole@essexsteamtrain.com. They will not be taking any calls for North Pole Express questions.

All sales are final, according to the company. There are no refunds or exchanges for full cars or individual tickets.

Lastly, the company offers these tips to make the ticket purchasing experience as smooth as possible:

Instructions for Creating a Shopify Account:

Go to www.essexsteamtrain.com

Click on Train & Boat

Click on Purchase Tickets

Click on Create an Account in the Upper Right Corner

How to Get Tickets for Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express:

Go to www.essexsteamtrain.com

At 9 a.m., Buy Ticket button on top will appear

Calendar will appear with the word North Pole Express on the days operating. Click on date

Times for that date will show. Click on Time

Drop Down will show with tickets on sale. Click on correct one

Need to check the I agree to the Terms & Conditions Box

Check out