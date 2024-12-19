West Hartford

Search for answers continues 2 years after hit-and-run that killed woman in West Hartford

West Hartford Police

Friday marks two years since the hit-and-run that took the life of 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky in West Hartford and police are asking anyone who has information that could help solve the case to come forward.

The West Hartford resident was walking in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane when she was struck on Dec. 20, 2022.

A $26,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her death.

In the days after the crash, police said evidence suggested that a 2010 to 2015 GMC-type vehicle might have been involved.

If you have information, call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.  

