Evacuation at BU Over Suspicious Package at Administrative Offices

By Asher Klein

Crowds outside an evacuated building on the Boston University campus Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, after a suspicious package was discovered.
A building on the Boston University campus was briefly evacuated Monday over a suspicious package, university police said.

The nature of the suspicious package wasn't immediately clear but there was no threat to the public, officials said just before 5 p.m.

The package was reported about 3:28 p.m. at 1 Silber Way, Boston police said. The address houses administrative offices.

Boston University police said the building was being evacuated as a precaution. "We are asking people to avoid the area," they said in a tweet.

Police cleared the package and nothing suspicious was found inside, officials said.

Bomb technicians called to the building's eighth floor didn't find any explosives, but the package remained under investigation, according to the chief of the BU police.

The investigation comes weeks after a package exploded at nearby Northeastern University, though it wasn't immediately clear if there was any connection to Monday's incident.

Investigators have been exploring the possibility the Northeastern explosion may have been a hoax, law enforcement sources later told the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Northeastern was the target of a bomb threat Thursday, just nine days after a package exploded on campus in what is being investigated as a possible hoax.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

