Road Closures, Evacuations Underway After Bomb Threat in New Haven

A mental health treatment facility and surrounding buildings in New Haven have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Public safety officials say the threat was made against the Retreat Behavioral Hospital on Ella Grasso Boulevard. Buildings in the area have been evacuated and the road is closed between Legion Avenue and Columbus Boulevard. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Emergency crews are on scene investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.