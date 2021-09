Hartford Police said an evading vehicle crashed into a few cars in the downtown area Sunday evening.

Officials said the car got off the highway and crashed into parked cars on Main Street.

Minor injuries were reported. Road closures in the area are in effect.

No additional information was immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.