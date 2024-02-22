Event at state Capitol celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The Connecticut Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity & Opportunity and the William E. Edwards Academic College Tours, Inc. hosted an HBCU Day at the State Capitol Thursday.

Organizers said this was the first year the event took place but it was purposely done during Black History Month as a way to celebrate and bring awareness to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Dozens of high school students were brought to the Capitol by bus.

Students were encouraged and informed about HBCUs and the impact these colleges have had on the speakers’ lives and the role these schools have played in shaping leaders, including many well-known movers and shakers across the country and in Connecticut.

Speakers included CT’s own Senator Doug McCrory and State Representative Corey Paris.

WEE-ACT CEO Angela Edwards; Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the City of Stamford Carmen Hughes; Dean of Students at Stamford High School Jamar Greene; Vice-Principal at Crosby High School Sean Mosley, Esq.; and President of Stamford Cradle to Career Edith Hill-Presley, all of whom have graduated from HBCUs, also spoke to students.

Presley said the event gives students the opportunity to hear from and engage with leaders to learn more about the HBCU legacy. Although African American students can attend any college, she emphasized the importance of the existence of HBCUs.

"Students who attend HBCUs graduate at about 33% higher than Black students at similar non-HBCUs. Something is happening there that works for people," Presley explained. "We need to figure out how to replicate that across all systems, not just HBCUs. People show up to feel belonging, to feel a part of."

There are currently no HBCUs in New England. The closest HBCUs to our area are Lincoln University and Cheyney University, both in Pennsylvania.