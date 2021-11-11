Events Across Connecticut Honoring Veterans

Communities across the state are preparing to observe and honor veterans who served. These are some of them.
East Hartford
Wreath-laying ceremony at the World War I memorial. East Hartford Public Library lawn. Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.
Middletown
Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony, Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Lane. Nov. 11, 2 p.m.
Milford
Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony. In front of Milford City Hall. Nov. 11, 10:45 a.m.
New Britain
Veterans Day Ceremony. Honoring all Veterans and members of the military. Central Park. Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
Norwich
Veterans eat free all day at Harp & Dragon Pub. 130 Main St. Nov. 11.
Southington
Veterans Day Ceremony at the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, located across from the town green at 64 Main St. in Southington. Nov 11, 11 a.m.
West Haven
Veterans Walk of Honor in Bradley Point Park. Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. All veterans are invited to participate in the annual ceremony. The public is also invited.
West Hartford
Veterans Day ceremony, Connecticut Veterans Memorial West Hartford, corner of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue. Nov. 11, 11 a.m.