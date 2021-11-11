Events Across Connecticut Honoring Veterans

Communities across the state are preparing to observe and honor veterans who served. These are some of them.

East Hartford

Wreath-laying ceremony at the World War I memorial. East Hartford Public Library lawn. Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.

Middletown

Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony, Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Lane. Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

Milford

Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony. In front of Milford City Hall. Nov. 11, 10:45 a.m.

New Britain

Veterans Day Ceremony. Honoring all Veterans and members of the military. Central Park. Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Norwich

Veterans eat free all day at Harp & Dragon Pub. 130 Main St. Nov. 11.

Southington

Veterans Day Ceremony at the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, located across from the town green at 64 Main St. in Southington. Nov 11, 11 a.m.

West Haven

Veterans Walk of Honor in Bradley Point Park. Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. All veterans are invited to participate in the annual ceremony. The public is also invited.

West Hartford

Veterans Day ceremony, Connecticut Veterans Memorial West Hartford, corner of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue. Nov. 11, 11 a.m.