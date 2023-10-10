Events in Connecticut held to support Israel and Palestine

Events were held around the state in support of Israel, as well as Palestine. For many people, it's an emotional and difficult time as fighting continues thousands of miles away.

On the UConn campus in Storrs Tuesday, people shared worries about loved ones in Israel right now.

“I know people everywhere, and nowhere is a good place to be. And I think seeing these things, I’m just waiting for an image or I’m waiting for a name to be released that I know,” said Jessica Baden, a UConn senior.

They gathered to stand in solidarity with Israel. Another goal was to show support for students, especially those anxious about what is going on thousands of miles away.

“I think a big reason behind this is to make sure people who are feeling feelings about this have a safe place to come,” said Elena Gindin, a UConn senior.

UConn President Radenka Maric released a statement writing in part:

“..it is of utmost importance to unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms.”

She goes on to say, “We collectively share in the calls for peace in the Middle East."

The school is offering students help as the community copes with what it calls a “growing humanitarian calamity.”

Outside the State Capitol, people rallied in support of Palestine.

“We stand against the killing of all civilians on both sides,” said Khaled Al Qaddumi, who said he is part of the Palestinian National Council.

He tells us he doesn’t agree in general with Hamas. The worry is this fighting could turn into a long war.

“We Palestinians have been under occupation for the last 75 years,” Al Qaddumi said. “The roots of the problem are occupation. We will always have this problem. End the occupation and the resistance will end.”