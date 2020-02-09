Eversource Begins Preparations for Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games

Eversource is beginning to prepare for the Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games.

Employees and volunteers began efforts on Saturday and continued on Sunday morning.

The group worked to cover the course with fresh man-made snow with snow-making machines. The team is the only group in the world to exclusively create snow for a Special Olympics event. The snow is made with nearly 1,000 feet of snow-making peep.

The group used at least seven snow guns to cover with snow.

Connecticut athletes will participate in snowshoeing and cross country skiing.

"We encourage everyone to come out and experience these winter games," Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross said. "It is a great opportunity to cheer on these athletes who have worked really hard to get ready for these games."

The Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23.

The opening ceremony is free and will begin at 9:45 a.m. at 1985 Blue Hills Avenue Extension in Bloomfield.