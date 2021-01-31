Eversource Crews Prepare Ahead of Monday's Storm

Extra Eversource crews are being brought in and crews are preparing ahead of Monday's storm where parts of the state could see a foot of snow.

Officials said Eversource is ready for the predicted heavy snow and strong winds that are expected Monday and Tuesday.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 8 to 12 inches of snow throughout the state, however, mixing along the southeast coast will keep numbers there in the 5"-8" range.

Along with heavy snow Monday afternoon, winds will start gusting 30 to as high as 50 mph. Scattered power outages are possible.

Line and tree crews are pre-positioned around the state to respond to any damage or outages caused by the storm, Eversource said.

"The forecasts call for large amounts of snow and high winds, which may make travel conditions challenging for the crews. We’re checking our equipment and supplies and staging the crews at our work centers across the state to ensure we’re ready to repair any damage we may see from this storm," said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom.

Crews from out of state are also being brought in to help with restoring power, officials added. Customer care representatives are also ready to take calls.

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of any downed wires and to report them to 911. Outages should be reported online here or by calling 800-286-2000.