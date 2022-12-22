Eversource Expects Up to 380K Customers Could Lose Power Due to Incoming Storm

Eversource said there could be up to 380,000 power outages as a result of the incoming winter storm.

“We always say every storm is different, but when a storm hits on a holiday week, we know how especially difficult that is," Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross said.

Gross said Eversource declared a level four response at noon Thursday. This means there is potential to have between 125,000 and 380,000 customers without power.

They said it could take between two to six days to fully restore power. Tree crews have spent the day clearing branches near power lines to help reduce the risk of power outages.

There are hundreds of line crews pre-positioned across the state, prepared to respond to any incidents that may occur.

Eversource says it expects tree limbs to come down. It's possible full trees will also come down.

Officials recommend charging any devices you may need before the storm starts.

As we continue to gear up for the storm, now's a good time to assemble or replenished a storm kit. Don’t forget extra warm blankets and clothing!

1. Water

2. Non-perishable food

3. Tool kit

4. First aid & Rx

5. Radio

6. Batteries

7. Flashlight

8. Charger

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are continuing to track a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.