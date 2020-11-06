Eversource Files for Rate Increase

Eversource is looking to increase electricity prices and has filed a proposal with the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for a new rate that would go into effect in January.

The company said the new rate, which would go into effect from Jan. 1 to June 30, would amount to around an increase of $7.11 per month on the supply portion of the bill for a customer who averages around 700 kilowatt hours of electricity each month.

Eversource’s proposal for winter electricity prices is to increase the residential Generation Service Charge from 7.375 cents per kilowatt-hour to 8.391 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Customers in Connecticut who are signed up for the Standard Service generation rate would see the increase on the supply side of their electric bill beginning Jan. 1.

“We recognize the effect higher electricity prices can have on our customers, especially during these unprecedented times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to help them better manage their energy use,” Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner said in a statement. “Like our customers, we have no control over fluctuating energy prices, but the myriad of energy-efficiency programs we offer can help people reduce their usage, tighten-up their homes and keep energy bills down year-round. We also offer various payment arrangements for customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bill, including the COVID-19 payment plan which allows them to pay past-due balances for up to 24 months.”