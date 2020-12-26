Eversource Gives Restoration Estimates for Some Towns Affected by Yesterday's Storm

Thousands of customers woke up in the dark yesterday on Christmas Day after a storm with high winds and heavy rain moved through the state and Eversource has released restoration estimates for some towns that are affected by outages.

According to Eversource, as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, hundreds of line and tree crews have restored power to more than 59,000 customers since the storm began. Approximately 3,000 customers in the western part of the state remain without power.

“We recognize how difficult it is to be without power, especially at Christmas,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “We’re at the stage of the restoration where the final outages often call for extensive repairs that are labor-intensive and time-consuming."

"In some cases, we’ll need several crews working most of the day to repair the damage at one location and that will bring power back to only one customer. Our massive team – in the field and behind the scenes – is fully committed to getting power restored to the remaining customers today," Hallstrom added.

Eversource has released estimates for some towns affected by the outages:

Bridgewater: 4 p.m.

Monroe: 4 p.m.

Morris: 4 p.m.

Newtown: 4 p.m.

Cornwall: 6 p.m.

Norfolk: 6 p.m.

Salisbury: 6 p.m.

Sharon: 6 p.m.

Washington: 6 p.m.

Bethel: 8 p.m.

Kent: 8 p.m.

New Milford: 8 p.m.

Redding: 8 p.m.

Sherman: 8 p.m.

“The damaging winds and heavy rains with this storm caused damage to the electric system and caused widespread power outages in 117 of the 149 towns we serve," Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge said.

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately.