Eversource Hartford Marathon ‘Step One Run' Kicks Off

Runners laced up their sneakers for the 'Step One Run' marathon Saturday morning in East Hartford.

The in-person 2.62 mile run was hosted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation to kick off it's larger scale movement happening in October, but a series of races were held today at Rentschler.

There were three 30 minute start wave windows: 10:30-11:00 am, 11:00-11:30 am, 11:30-12:00 pm.

The 2020 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon will take place from October 8 through 11 as a virtual event and include a new 10K race distance, the 5K race and three new multi-distance race challenges to engage widespread participation.

All proceeds will be donated to charities, which support urgent local needs.