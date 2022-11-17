Eversource is looking to raise rates and has asked the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to approve an increase that the company said could increase the bill for an average customer by nearly 50 percent, or $85 per month, on the supply portion of the bill.

Eversource said, if approved, the increased rates would be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023.

Eversource is looking to increase the Standard Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource from 12.1 cents per kilowatt-hour to 24.2 cents per kWh, compared to 11.5 cents per kWh last winter, Eversource said.

The company said, on average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700-kilowatt hours of power each month could see an increase of approximately 48% over their current monthly bill – or $85 per month – on the supply portion of the bill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Eversource said the reasons include energy costs that continue to rise globally and regional electric supply prices reaching all-time highs this year due to increased global demand for and the high cost of natural gas, world events, extreme weather, and other issues.

Eversource bills include a supply part and a delivery part.

“As Connecticut families struggle with rising costs of living, these alarmingly high rate hikes are deeply troubling and must be aggressively scrutinized by state authorities. Every possible action must be taken to reduce these increases and minimize their impact on consumers. Connecticut families simply can’t pay any more for utilities,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.